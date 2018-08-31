Ashlee Simpson Reviews All Her Past Hairstyles 

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

"There's a mistake right there!” says a presently blond Ashlee Simpson-Ross, pointing to a photograph of herself wearing pigtail braids and a newsboy cap, from 2001. She's visiting the InStyle offices to tease new music that she and husband Evan Ross have been writing and recording, partly at her mother-in-law Diana Ross's Greenwich, Conn., residence. After pioneering famous-family reality TV in the early 2000s, with The Ashlee Simpson Show and her older sister's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, the 33-year-old is making a strategic return to the genre next month in Ashlee and Evan, premiering on Sept. 9, in the time slot directly following the Kardashians'. The show also serves as a genius delivery method for the couple's new album: each episode will culminate in the release of a new, soulful track.

So Simpson-Ross came to preview a couple of the under-wraps singles. And to talk about hair.

If hair tells the story of who we are, then Simpson-Ross's evolution is a plot-twisting page-turner. She's bleached her hair Debbie Harry-blonde, dyed it black to look like Karen O's, and taken inspiration from Karen Elson when going red. She's embraced the ombré, the pixie cut, choppy bangs, and peroxide mermaid waves. She's even picked up skills along the way; "my hairstylist, Jenny Cho, we would color each other's hair," Simpson-Ross says proudly. (She also works with stylists Ken Pavés and Christine Simmons and Riawna Capri of 901 Salon.)

"I had a real thing about changing my hair and trying every hair color. I've done everything," Simpson-Ross says, of her hairstyle history. "I think it was all a part of going through different phases in my life and trying things out." With each new look, she says, "I feel like you take a new personality on. That's the fun thing about hair — it's not permanent. You can go for it."

Now, her kids are carrying on the tradition. "Bronx, right now he has blue hair, so I guess he’s got a little mom in there," she says of her 9-year-old son with ex-husband Pete Wentz. Her 3-year-old daughter, Jagger, with Ross, prefers "Elsa braids," which Simpson-Ross is trying to master.

Growing up on screen turns the Internet into an easily accessible family photo album, which in some ways can be nice but also requires a sense of humor — so it's a good thing Simpson-Ross has one. We asked her to review every one of her hair stages, and she was more than game. Scroll down for Ashlee Simpson-Ross's very enjoyable 2001-2018 hair journey, narrated by Ashlee Simpson.

