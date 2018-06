2 of 5 Alex J. Berliner / BEImages

Gerard Butler and Nicole Kidman

Guests like Gerard Butler and Nicole Kidman each pledged $50,000 a year for the next five years to help re-build schools in the poorest neighborhoods of the Hatian capital Port-au-Prince. "For once, I have some money in my pocket and I'm relatively well-known. I have a voice and I want to try and use it to get the word out," said Butler. "I'm also going to head over [to Haiti] with Artists for Peace and Justice to see what I can do, even if it's just hauling bricks."