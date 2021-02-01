Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Addressed Allegations Against the Actor
"I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," Chambers wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
Armie Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has finally opened up regarding the allegations of abuse several women have leveled against the actor.
On Monday afternoon, the Bird Bakery founder shared a photo of a picturesque beach accompanied by a lengthy response to the Hammer drama.
"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," she began. "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."
"At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter," she continued. "My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."
Chambers and Hammer, who announced their plans to separate this past summer after a decade of marriage, share two children together: Harper, 6, and Ford, 4.
Hammer's ex first appeared to comment on the scandal last week when it was announced that the actor's Call Me By Your Name co-star and director would be collaborating on a "cannibal love story."