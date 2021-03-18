Armie Hammer Accused of Rape
A woman has come forward and accused the actor of violently raping her for four hours.
On Thursday afternoon, a woman identified by only a single name, Effie, accused Armie Hammer of raping her in 2017.
Effie reportedly recounted her experience in a virtual press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred, claiming that the actor violently raped her for four hours.
"On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face," Effie said
"During those four hours, I tried to get away, but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," she continued. "He then left with no concern for my well-being."
According to a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter by Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, the actor denies the claims. Brettler adds that Effie's "own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."
Effie's lawyer said she is not pressing criminal charges against Hammer, but that she has submitted evidence of the alleged rape to law enforcement.
This is only the latest allegation in a string of sexual abuse accusations made against Hammer, most of which center on cannibalistic messages.
The LAPD is reportedly investigating Hammer following Effie's allegations.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).