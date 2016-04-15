The Meaning Behind Ariel Winter’s Second Tattoo Is So Sweet

When Ariel Winter revealed last month she’s gotten a sexy tattoo on her hip, she also made it clear that it’s only the first one out of three. In the meantime, the Modern Family actress posted a lot of vacation photos on Instagram where a second tattoo was clearly visible on her ribcage, but we couldn’t really tell what it was. Well, now we know — and it’s very special. Grab your tissues, you're gonna get emotional.

Winter finally shared a close-up shot of the ink and explained the meaning behind it. “My second and most special tattoo, the initials of five of the most important beings in my life: my nieces and nephew. Their initials are on my ribcage, on the side where my heart is. They are my inspiration, and my reason for living. Love these babies more than anything and proud to have their initials forever on my body,” the actress wrote.

My second and most special tattoo, the initials of five of the most important beings in my life: my nieces and nephew. Their initials are on my ribcage, on the side where my heart is. They are my inspiration, and my reason for living. Love these babies more than anything and proud to have their initials forever on my body. Dakota Patrice Workman Skylar Athena Gray Parker Eleni Gray Demetra Eleni Workman Asher Ruben Gray A photo posted by Ariel Winter (@arielwinter) on Apr 13, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

If she isn’t the coolest aunt on Earth, we don’t know who is.