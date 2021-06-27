Beyoncé Wished Ariana Grande a Happy Birthday with the Cutest Childhood Photo
Her signature ponytail even existed way back then.
A birthday shout-out from Beyoncé is a gift in and of itself - and for Ariana Grande's special day, she took it a step further, including a rare throwback photo of the pop star in her tribute.
On Saturday, Bey wished the "POV" singer a happy 28th birthday on her personal website with what appears to be a headshot of a young Ari (and yes, her signature ponytail even existed way back then). In the cute childhood snapshot, Grande's dark brunette strands are pulled back and secured tightly on top of her head, which she tilted to the side while looking at the camera. She added only a swipe of pink lip gloss and left the rest of her face bare.
Ariana celebrated turning another year older with a baby picture of her own. "HBD tiny, I am taking care of you!" she wrote to her younger self on Instagram.
Since her previous birthday, Grande has hit several milestones. She released her sixth studio album, Positions, and landed a major TV gig as a coach on The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Oh, and she also got married to her now-husband Dalton Gomez. All in all, we'd say it was a successful year.