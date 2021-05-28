Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Shared a Sweet Moment Onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
We are all The Weeknd here.
Ariana Grande wasted no time getting back to work after her surprise wedding to Dalton Gomez. The singer appeared onstage with The Weeknd during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday to perform her remix of his single "Save Your Tears."
For the performance, Grande wore a two-piece gown, trading in her signature high ponytail for a half-up, half-down hairstyle. For his part, The Weeknd wore a classic suit and tie.
Toward the end of the song, Grande and The Weeknd went back and forth on the chorus until Grande pulled out one of her signature high-pitch runs. He gave her a surprised smile before the song ended and they hugged.
But Grande gave us more than just a memorable performance. The singer flashed her wedding ring on stage, a platinum and diamond pavé band that Gomez helped design.
On Instagram, The Weeknd posted the moment with the caption. "always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande @iheartradio."