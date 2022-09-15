Ariana Grande Wore a Bodysuit From a Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand — and Shoppers Call It "Beyond Comfy"

Since making boots and sweatshirts a staple outfit formula of the 2010s, Ariana Grande has proven to be the queen of turning comfy staples into style trends. Take her most recent Instagram post, for instance: In addition to some cute dog content and a random video of the moon, the singer posed in an earth-toned workout suit that she dressed up with jewelry and a sleek bun.

The Girlfriend Collective Cami Unitard features a simple silhouette designed for lounging and working out; the brand describes it as a cross between "your favorite cami and coziest leggings." A flattering compressive fit keeps your bust and waist secure enough to go bra-free, but the narrow neckline also pairs great with a sports bra, if you choose to wear one.

Reviewers confirm it's "beyond comfortable." "I wear this all the time without a bra and feel perfectly supported," wrote one shopper, adding that the contouring fabric hugs their "curves and booty perfectly." Another called it "so comfortable, easy, and flattering," adding that they're planning to buy more colors. A third wrote that it "quickly became a staple" in their wardrobe, noting that it's "very comfortable for movement and everyday wear, plus the color works with almost anything."

Best of all, the Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable activewear brand approved by Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, and Brie Larson, and like their picks, this unitard is made from recycled plastic water bottles. Plus, it comes in six versatile colors like moss, midnight, and Grande's choice, earth.

Workout onesies are cute, versatile, and just as trendy as matching sets and workout dresses. To keep your athleisure wardrobe current, you can shop this Ariana Grande-approved bodysuit for $88 from Girlfriend Collective.

