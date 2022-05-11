Ariana Grande's Bridesmaid Look Included a Bra Top and Massive Hair Bow You like her hair (bow)? Geez thanks, just bought it. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Ariana Grande Frankie Grande Wedding Bridesmaids Look Credit: Priya Shukla/Instagram Ariana Grande knows how to make an entrance — whether it's in a song or on the red carpet. And her brother Frankie Grande's wedding is no different. Last week, the powerhouse vocalist wore a sexy, custom-made Vera Wang two-piece bridesmaid's dress to Frankie's cosmic-themed nuptials. The look included a velvet cut-out bra top and matching asymmetric skirt with a high side slit. A half-up ponytail (they are her speciality, after all) fastened with a giant black bow accompanied the look, which was worn over sheer dark stockings. Her makeup was flawlessly executed by artist Ash K Holm using Ari's on-theme, space-y beauty brand r.e.m. She chose her signature cat-eye look and a glossy, neutral-tone lip. RELATED: Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Is About to Launch Chapter 2 Priya Shukla, Vera Wang's senior vice president of global communications, shared a gallery of images that showed off the unconventional wedding guest look. Ari posed against the wall and played with her famous pony in the snapshots. According to People, the singer posted a sweet photo of the grooms exchanging a kiss on the altar to her Instagram Story, writing, "two very incredible and cosmically destined souls. i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Ariana Grande's Bridesmaid Look Included a Bra Top and Massive Hair Bow

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.