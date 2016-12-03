Ariana Grande Looks Amazing in Madonna's Rebel Hearts Tour Costume

It turns out Ariana Grande and Madonna are the same dress size! The 23-year-old "Dangerous Woman" singer got the rare honor of wearing one of her idol's costumes last night at the Raising Malawi benefit in Miami, and she looked amazing in the sparkly flapper-inspired outfit.

The goal of Raising Malawi, a nonprofit started by Madonna, is to support orphans and vulnerable children living in the African country. Last night, the 58-year-old "Vogue" singer hosted a rowdy benefit for the organization, auctioning off pieces from her personal art collection, as well as a costume from her Rebel Hearts Tour. To really sell the costume, Madonna needed the perfect model, and she found just the person in Ariana Grande!

Grande was more than willing to show off the gorgeous black bodysuit clad with glittering fringe. She wore black fishnets, long black gloves, and star-shaped earrings as she channeled her inner Madonna. Grande flaunted the outfit on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the night: "beyond excited to support @raisingmalawi and shimmy with my queen @madonna tonight (in her very own Rebel Heart tour outfit)."

beyond excited to support @raisingmalawi and shimmy with my queen @madonna tonight (in her very own Rebel Heart tour outfit 🙈) @artbasel. ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 2, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

mood @madonna @raisingmalawi ♡ 🎈 A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:39pm PST

All in all, the night was a huge success—CNBC reports that the event raised a whopping $7.5 million dollars!

