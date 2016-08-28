Ariana Grande Posts Sweet Snaps With Rumored Beau Mac Miller

If this isn't confirmation of budding love, we don't know what is. Rumors of romance between pop star Ariana Grande and rapper Mac Miller have been flying lately, and the "Into You" singer basically proved that they're true with her sweet Snapchat story yesterday.

Grande and Miller's professional connection goes back a few years—they collaborated on one of Grande's first hits, "The Way," back in 2013. However, it looks like their relationship has taken a romantic turn. The pair hit up a tattoo parlor to get inked earlier in the week, and yesterday, they made their social media debut on 23-year-old Grande's Snapchat story.

In the videos, they're cuddled up together in the back of a car, trying out silly filters and singing to the camera. Grande is wearing a white baseball hat and tan jacket as she cozies up with with the 24-year-old rapper, and she shared several sweet images of herself stroking his face.

arianagrande / snapchat

arianagrande / snapchat

Arianagrande / snapchat

Grande previously dated rapper Big Sean, but she hasn't been romantically linked to another celeb since they broke it off in the middle of 2015. While it's still early in her budding relationship with Miller, the two seem to be having a lot of fun together—it could be a promising match. We can't wait to see if the rapper is at the MTV VMAs to cheer on Grande as she performs with rap superstar Nicki Minaj.