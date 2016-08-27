Ariana Grande Had a Super Sweet Day at the Museum of Ice Cream

Ariana Grande and her friends had the sweetest day ever—literally—when they visited the Museum of Ice Cream exhibit in N.Y.C. yesterday. The group couldn't stop laughing as they sampled the wares, rolled around in sprinkles, and learned all about the delicious dessert.

The museum is a limited-time pop up in the Meatpacking District, and the "Into You" singer, who's known for her oh-so-sweet demeanor, couldn't resist a visit with her friends. Grande documented their adventure on Snapchat, and it looks like they had a blast. The 23-year-old pop star made sure to capture all the best moments for us to see, including as she ate a helium-filled edible balloon and enjoyed a pink-and-white swirled ice cream cone. For the Big Apple adventure, Grande rocked a graphic tee, shorts, and a black backpack, and she pulled her hair up into her signature high pony.

Yummy treats weren't the only thing on the agenda, though. The museum also boasts an ice-cream themed playground, complete with an ice cream sandwich swing and a scoop-style seesaw. Check out the cute videos as Grande and her friends embrace their inner children and get silly!

It looks like a delicious and fun way to spend a Friday. The museum is simply irresistible, and it's no surprise that tickets are already sold out!