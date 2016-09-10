See How Ariana Grande Works Huge Pants with a Tiny Top 

Sometimes opposites work well together—just look at Ariana Grande's latest outfit. The 23-year-old pop star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, and she wore some seriously crazy pants paired with the cutest little crop top.

The "Side to Side" singer went on Jimmy Fallon to play silly games, talk about her upcoming tour, and perform her latest hit, and she needed a show-stopping outfit for the occasion. Grande wore a pair of huge, baggy, high-waisted gray pants with a shimmery purple, one-shoulder crop top—a unique ensemble that showcased her toned abs as she performed for the audience. Grande went with her usual beauty look for the night. She rocked an ultra-high ponytail, cat-eye liner, luscious lashes, and a sweet pink lip.

The young pop star recapped her time on the show via Snapchat later in the day, and she admitted that her pants were wild. In one of the short videos, she straight up says, "I wore some really f—ing crazy pants!"

@arianagrande (video) - via snapchat (sc : moonlightbae) #arianagrande A video posted by ariana grande snapchats (@arigsnaps) on Sep 8, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

During the episode, Grande talks about her upcoming Dangerous Woman tour and also announced that she'll be performing in Hairspray Live! It looks like she's gearing up for a busy year, and we're willing to bet there will be plenty more unconventional outfits in Grande's future.