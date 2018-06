7 of 15

April 2001

WHO Faith Hill, 33

WHY With a record-setting tour, a multiplatinum album, an armload of awards and sizzling marriage, the songstress talked about life, her children and her new hairstyle.

WEARING An Emanuel Ungaro dress, Manolo Blahnik heels and rings by Bulgari and Harry Winston.

NOTABLE QUOTE "I run a tight ship. I'm completely focused. Everything has to be like clock-work. I expect everybody who works with me to know their job and to work as hard as I do. This is not a playground."