Anya Taylor-Joy's SNL Debut Was a Fashion Tour de Force
She wore a total of five jaw-dropping looks during the show.
Anya Taylor-Joy officially made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut yesterday — and while her opening monologue and comic skits were incredible, her outfits were even better. Pulling off a fashion tour de force, The Queen's Gambit star wore not just one, but five jaw-dropping looks throughout the hour-long show.
Initially, she showed up on stage in a white Peter Do slip dress with a single feathered shoulder, and paired the ensemble with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Giuseppe Zannoti shoes. After welcoming the first full audience since the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor-Joy, an American-born Argentine-British actress, joked about the complexities of her heritage. "Now that you're hearing my accent, you may be surprised to know I was born in Miami, raised between Argentina and London, and my first language is Spanish so legally my ethnicity is Fashion Week," she said ahead of her multiple outfit changes.
As the show progressed, Taylor-Joy seemingly took more style risks, slipping on a red mini puff dress by Molly Goddard, and later, a leopard print Brandon Maxwell number with a matching face mask.
Taylor-Joy's stylist Law Roach documented the other looks she wore for SNL's promotional imagery, highlighting a gingham set from Philosophy, as well as Vietta blazer dress.
It's been a busy year for the actress. Taylor-Joy won both a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her part in the Netflix adaptation Queen's Gambit, and she earned another nomination for her starring role in the film Emma.