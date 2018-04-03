whitelogo
Antonio Banderas
TV Shows
The 11 Best Shows on TV This April
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
9 Celebrity-Crafted Wine, Liquor, and Beer Lines
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
This New Film Is Basically the Movie Version of
This Is Us
and Stars Olivia Wilde
Dec 05, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Antonio Banderas Announces That His Mother Ana Has Died
Nov 06, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Antonio Banderas Has Chopped Off All of His Hair
Oct 31, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Celebrities Share Tributes to Victims of the Barcelona Terror Attack
Aug 17, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Melanie Griffith Wishes Ex-Husband Antonio Banderas a Happy Birthday, Says She Will Always Love Him
Aug 11, 2016 @ 9:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Antonio Banderas Will Star as the Late Gianni Versace in a New Film
Jul 18, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Watch Antonio Banderas Try to Make Jeb Bush Sound Sexy on Stephen Colbert
Nov 04, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Salma Hayek's Best Birthday Gift Ever Came from Antonio Banderas
Sep 02, 2015 @ 10:00 am
