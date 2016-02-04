Anne Hathaway Has a New Home—Look Inside Her $2.55 Million N.Y.C. Apartment

Anne Hathaway and her husband, actor Adam Shulman, have just signed on the dotted line for the purchase of a $2.55 million Upper West Side co-op penthouse. Funny part is, this super luxurious N.Y.C. pad is actually a downsize for the celeb couple, who previously owned a $4.25 million loft in N.Y.C. that was double the size of their new digs. Regardless, Hathaway's new home has all the bells and whistles needed to properly house the expectant star and her growing family. 

Boasting just 1,200-square-feet, the space has two bedrooms with skylights, a contemporary bathroom, a sky-lit kitchen with high ceilings and wine storage, and a spacious private terrace. To see the chic living space that is Hathaway's new pad, take a look through the photos below.

The View 

Tenants have plenty of chance to catch some rays from this private rooftop terrace. 

The Master Bathroom

Talk about modern. Hathaway's primping area just got a lot cooler. 

The Sitting Room

Complete with a fireplace and expansive windows, this sitting room is the perfect place to curl up with a good book.

The Terrace 

This will surely be Hathaway's sunny hangout come summer. 

