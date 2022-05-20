Anne Hathaway Took a Major Style Departure with Her Latex Bustier Minidress
Anne Hathaway is (and has been) shaking things up in the style department as of late. From a kaleidoscope-print pantsuit to a major cutout dress on the red carpet, the year 2022 has seemingly marked a new beginning in fashion for Anne, who is known for her tailored separates, muted neutrals, and princess-worthy ballgowns — and her latest look is just another example of her current edgy sartorial streak.
On Friday, Anne arrived on the red carpet for the Armageddon Time photocall at Cannes Film Festival wearing something wildly out of character: a super short dress with a latex bustier. The mini had a navy bedazzled skirt on bottom, and on top, a cobalt blue cone bra constructed from a shiny patent leather material. The dress's straps crisscrossed in the back, before tying together into an elegant bow.
Anne paired the sexy dress with silver Gucci heeled sandals, a diamond serpentine bracelet by Bulgari, and, at one point, upswept sunglasses. Her half-up, half-down hairstyle was a nod to the '60s, as was her subtle cat eye makeup.
This wasn't the only stellar style moment Anne delivered this week. Just a day earlier, the actress made her Cannes debut in a white sequined Armani Privé gown that was slashed at the midriff and featured a dramatic silk train. As for why she selected the dress, Anne told People, "You know, I've never been to Cannes, and I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now. And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with."
She continued, "You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first-hand experience wearing all white. So that was what I did."