Anne Hathaway Took a Major Style Departure with Her Latex Bustier Minidress

Anne Hathaway is (and has been) shaking things up in the style department as of late. From a kaleidoscope-print pantsuit to a major cutout dress on the red carpet, the year 2022 has seemingly marked a new beginning in fashion for Anne, who is known for her tailored separates, muted neutrals, and princess-worthy ballgowns — and her latest look is just another example of her current edgy sartorial streak.