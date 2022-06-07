Anne Hathaway's Monochromatic Highlighter Outfit Included the Longest Jacket and Shortest Shorts
Anne Hathaway has been on a fashion tour de force as of late with colorful Christopher John Rogers suits and red carpet cut-out dresses. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's ushering in the summer with a head-turning monochromatic neon ensemble with controversial proportions.
On Monday, the Oscar-winning actor attended the Bulgari's Eden: Garden of Wonders event in Paris in a highlighter-yellow Valentino two-piece that included a long, sweeping button-down jacket, sans a top. While the trench coat was fastened at the top, Hathaway left the bottom unbuttoned to reveal matching short shorts, making for a lesson in seasonless dressing. A sparkling Bulgari diamond pendant choker and matching bangle accessorized the look, which the actress paired with ivory silk slide-on heels.
Hathaway, who is also the face of the jeweler's new campaign — alongside industry peer Zendaya — attended the soirée alongside Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink's Lisa (born Lalisa Manoban). Last month, the jewelry brand released Unexpected Wonders, a campaign film starring Hathaway and Zendaya and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, responsible for launching a whole "lesbian murder" and Princess Diaries 3 Twitter discourse.
"Accept Rome's heartwarming invitation and begin a search for joy and wonder in every moment, gleaming beauty in the most surprising places — knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of blissful opportunities," Bulgari shared alongside the viral video.