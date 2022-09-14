Anne Hathaway Knew Exactly What She Did With This Coat-and-Turtleneck Combination

She gave us all a taste of Andy Sachs at the Michael Kors fashion show.

Published on September 14, 2022 @ 06:23PM
Anne Hathaway Michael Kors Collection Fashion Show SS 2023
Photo: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

When life imitates art, it's not usually through one of the most important films of a generation. But today, Anne Hathaway gave The Devil Wears Prada fans something to celebrate when she arrived at the Michael Kors fashion show in a very Andy Sachs outfit — and then sat down beside Anna Wintour wearing it.

Anyone hoping that she was wearing a cerulean cable-knit sweater would be in for heartbreak, but Hathaway's combination of a sleek trench and cozy turtleneck did give major throwback vibes to her character post-transformation. Sitting front row at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, Hathaway looked every bit the part of her on-screen counterpart, if only Andy decided to stay at the fictional Runway magazine and not give it all up because of morals and the need for a personal life (selfish!).

Hathaway even had Andy's signature bangs and added a subtle rosy lip color as she sat beside the real-life editor-in-chief of Vogue. Andy's version of the outfit was a little less luxe, with her leather jacket being smooth instead of croc-embossed and the addition of a long pendant necklace.

Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens also made an appearance at the show, which featured models Paloma Elsesser and Bella Hadid on the catwalk.

Of course, the 2006 film is a nod to the fashion industry and famously skewered many, many aspects of publishing and the not-so-glamorous world of glossy magazines. Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, was reportedly not-so-loosely based on Wintour, and the cult-classic flick featured cameos from fashion giants like designer Valentino Garavani and supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

