With more outfits than anyone could possibly count and so many memorable looks, Anne Hathaway has a lot to choose from when she's choosing a favorite from The Devil Wears Prada. In a new Interview cover story, Hathaway spoke to friends, colleagues, and designers about her filmography — and of course, Michael Kors wanted to know which one of her Devil Wears Prada outfits was her favorite one. Surprisingly, it wasn't the internet's most meme-d option (the Chanel boots), but her pick does involve plenty of double-C logos.

Hathaway also mentioned that speaking about her style and her character's was a "chicken-and-egg question," because she felt "so influenced by getting to work with [costume designer] Patricia Field and having conversations with her about how to put outfits together." Field, who is also the mastermind behind the looks on the original Sex and the City and Netflix's Emily in Paris, helped Hathaway learn to love fashion — both in real life and for Andy Sachs, who undergoes one of the most beloved cinematic glow-ups of all time.

And as for her favorite look, it involves a Chanel coat and enough Chanel necklaces to decorate a Christmas tree.

"I love what I wore to the James [Holt] party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots," Hathaway said.

She went on to explain that the outfit was probably a "sample," because she "kept finding straight pins in it." It wasn't the first time she picked that particular ensemble, either. She told Entertainment Weekly it was one of her favorite looks when she reflected back on the film in 2021.

"There were [initially] no designers of note who would appear in the film. They just didn't want to incur the wrath of Anna. Some of them showed us their showrooms or gave us notes on the authenticity of the script; they just didn't want to participate. Initially, Pat had a hard time getting clothes out of a lot of the designers," director David Frankel told EW.

Meryl Streep, who starred alongside Hathaway, compared fashion to special effects, saying, "Pat did a miracle with this. It's like all the special effects in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible movies, this is the female equivalent of that. It was her great relationships with all the wonderful houses, the designers, the people in the fashion business that she was able to, because she's so loved. She borrowed everything; We had to be very careful not to eat spaghetti at lunch, because it'd go down the front and they couldn't return it!"