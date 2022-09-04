Celebrity Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway Just Wore an Inventive Take on the Jean Jacket Coat season has arrived. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 4, 2022 @ 11:17AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Fall is almost here, which means coat season is right around the corner, and Anne Hathaway apparently got the memo and already bought the chicest jacket for the impending cool weather. Serving up major fall coat inspiration at the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, Hathaway wore a tailored take on the traditional jean jacket. Rather than the standard boxy (some may argue shapeless) silhouette that's associated with the closet staple, Anne, instead, opted for a structured denim trench coat with a pointed collar. The long coat featured rows of gold buttons and was left open to show off a shiny maroon slip dress underneath. Hathaway leaned into the cooler Colorado temperatures, and accessorized with a pair of black booties and fall beauty staples, including rosy cheeks, charcoal-rimmed eyes, and a dusty pink lip. Anne Hathaway Takes Barbiecore to the Extreme in a Sparkly Pink Minidress and Ankle-Breaking Platforms The actress is currently at the Telluride Film Festival to promote her new film, Armageddon Time, and earlier, she wore yet another fall-inspired outfit to the event. For a daytime outing, Anne paired a sleeveless leather mock neck top with dark flared denim, heeled boots, and a fedora hat. Getty Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit