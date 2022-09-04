Anne Hathaway Just Wore an Inventive Take on the Jean Jacket

Fall is almost here, which means coat season is right around the corner, and Anne Hathaway apparently got the memo and already bought the chicest jacket for the impending cool weather.

Serving up major fall coat inspiration at the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, Hathaway wore a tailored take on the traditional jean jacket. Rather than the standard boxy (some may argue shapeless) silhouette that's associated with the closet staple, Anne, instead, opted for a structured denim trench coat with a pointed collar. The long coat featured rows of gold buttons and was left open to show off a shiny maroon slip dress underneath.

Hathaway leaned into the cooler Colorado temperatures, and accessorized with a pair of black booties and fall beauty staples, including rosy cheeks, charcoal-rimmed eyes, and a dusty pink lip.

The actress is currently at the Telluride Film Festival to promote her new film, Armageddon Time, and earlier, she wore yet another fall-inspired outfit to the event. For a daytime outing, Anne paired a sleeveless leather mock neck top with dark flared denim, heeled boots, and a fedora hat.