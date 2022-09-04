Anne Hathaway Just Wore an Inventive Take on the Jean Jacket

Coat season has arrived.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 4, 2022 @ 11:17AM
Anne Hathaway Denim Trench Coat
Photo: Getty

Fall is almost here, which means coat season is right around the corner, and Anne Hathaway apparently got the memo and already bought the chicest jacket for the impending cool weather.

Serving up major fall coat inspiration at the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, Hathaway wore a tailored take on the traditional jean jacket. Rather than the standard boxy (some may argue shapeless) silhouette that's associated with the closet staple, Anne, instead, opted for a structured denim trench coat with a pointed collar. The long coat featured rows of gold buttons and was left open to show off a shiny maroon slip dress underneath.

Hathaway leaned into the cooler Colorado temperatures, and accessorized with a pair of black booties and fall beauty staples, including rosy cheeks, charcoal-rimmed eyes, and a dusty pink lip.

The actress is currently at the Telluride Film Festival to promote her new film, Armageddon Time, and earlier, she wore yet another fall-inspired outfit to the event. For a daytime outing, Anne paired a sleeveless leather mock neck top with dark flared denim, heeled boots, and a fedora hat.

Anne Hathaway Denim Trench Coat
Getty
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Just Launched a Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation, and It’s Full of Versatile Staples
Amazon's New Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation Is a One-Stop Shop for Seasonal Staples
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Did a Bathroom Photoshoot in the Boldest Version of This Transitional Fall Staple
Summer Fall Staples
How to Make Your Favorite Summer Staples Work for the Fall
Zoë Kravitz wearing a black skirt, green Telfar bag, and a blue tank top
20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'
What to Wear to a Basketball Game
What to Wear to a Basketball Game, According to Celebrities
Best-overalls-tout
The 10 Best Overalls for Every Body and Budget
Sheer Lace Dress
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
Anne Hathaway Grandma-Chic Outfit
Anne Hathaway Just Wore Two Grandma-Chic Trends in One Outfit
Knee High Boots Outfit
11 Incredibly Cute Knee-High Boots Outfits to Keep in Your Rotation
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever
Fall Outfits to Wear Back to Work
6 Perfect Fall Outfits to Wear Back to Work
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Anne Hathaway Valentino Couture Show 2022
Anne Hathaway Takes Barbiecore to the Extreme in a Sparkly Pink Minidress and Ankle-Breaking Platforms
Fall Winter 2021 Trends
I'm a Fashion Editor, and These 11 Trends Are the Secret to 'All' My Fall Outfits
Anne Hathaway BVLGARI EDEN THE GARDEN OF WONDERS yellow coat
Anne Hathaway's Monochromatic Highlighter Outfit Included the Longest Jacket and Shortest Shorts