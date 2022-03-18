Anne Hathaway Paired Her Bra with a Major Cutout Dress on the Red Carpet

Anne Hathaway ended her workweek on a strong style note. After taking dopamine dressing to the next level with her her vibrant kaleidoscope print pantsuit by Christopher John Rogers on Tuesday, the actress stepped out two days later on the red carpet, wearing a dress that you would never guess was hiding inside her closet.

Hathaway, who is known for her affinity for princess-worthy gowns and tailored separates on the red carpet, stepped outside her sartorial comfort zone for the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV series WeCrashed. For the screening, Anne slipped on a bright blue David Koma dress with an asymmetrical cutout that extended all the way from her right shoulder down and across to her left hip, offering more than just a peek at her black bra underneath. The major slash was balanced by a thigh-high slit on the opposite side.