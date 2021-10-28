Anne Hathaway Chopped Her Hair Into a Curly Bob

Anne Hathaway just made a big hair change that we could totally get on board with. The actress just cut all of her hair off for her latest role.

Never one to shy away from project-driven hair changes (like her buzz cut for Les Misérables), Hathaway debuted a curly bob on the set of her new film Armageddon Time.

On Oct. 27, the actress was spotted in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, where she filmed alongside Anthony Hopkins and Michael Banks Repeta for the upcoming period drama. In the scene, Hathaway's reddish-brown hair was styled into a curly Marilyn Monroe-style bob that she paired with a '70s-esque outfit, comprised of a long denim jacket, layered sweaters, blue flared pants, and platform loafers.

The movie written and directed by James Gray (Ad Astra) will also star Oscar Isaac, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett, Donald Sutherland, and Jeremy Strong. According to Deadline, the film is a "coming-of-age" tale set in a "pre-Reagan America" in Queens, New York.

The actress just wrapped another project in September. She took to Instagram (pre-bob cut) to celebrate AppleTV's We Crashed. "We Wrapped!" she wrote. "To the entire cast and crew of @appletv's #wecrashed — I'm so proud and grateful to have been on this team — thank you!!!!"