Anne Hathaway's Colorful Three-Piece Suit Is Kind of Dizzying

Anne Hathaway is saying "hello" to spring in one of the the most colorful, dizzying outfits ever. On Tuesday, ahead of an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actress stepped out in New York City wearing a vibrant three-piece suit by Christopher John Rogers.

The matching set from the designer's 2022 Resort collection featured a zip-up corset top, wide-leg trousers, and an oversized blazer, all in a circle pattern comprised of vibrant colors like neon green, purple, orange, and red. She accessorized the illusion-creating ensemble with asymmetric diamond earrings and metallic eggplant-colored strappy heels. Her hair was worn in a ponytail that left out her face-framing curtain bangs.

Anne Hathaway Multi-Colored Jumpsuit Jacket New York City Credit: Getty Images

During the talk show, the actress promoted her upcoming show, WeCrashed, an Apple TV+ limited series based on Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the real-life couple who started WeWork before the company's downfall. Hathaway told host Stephen Colbert that she went a bit method for this role, taking up yoga and going vegan to channel her character Rebekah.

"So, I don't really go as immersive as I did before I had kids," she explained. "But I did get very into yoga, and I actually really want to thank my teacher, Niki, who worked with me every single day getting ready to play Rebekah. Rebekah is a very passionate vegan."

She went on to reveal that she committed to raw veganism for the span of filming, which meant everything had to be heated at temperatures below 104-118°F. "By the way, it's great, and we should do as much as we can to eat vegetables for the environment," she said. "We all know that at this point, I hope."

And while she enjoyed being vegan in the moment, she has since given up the strict diet. "I've got to tell you, I did eat antelope in Texas this weekend. We're all people."