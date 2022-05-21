Anne Hathaway Just Wore Two Grandma-Chic Trends in One Outfit

Bombshell one day, coastal grandmother the next pretty much sums up Anne Hathaway 's recent style transformation. After stepping outside her sartorial comfort zone at Cannes Film Festival this week in a slew of stellar looks (see: Anne in a minidress with a built-in conical bra made out of latex), the actress dove deeper into unfamiliar fashion territory in an outfit that was less glam, and well, more grandma — but nonetheless, still chic.

On Saturday, Hathaway was spotted arriving at the airport wearing a polished white button-down tucked into a pair of wide-leg jeans. She accessorized with pale yellow strappy sandals, and an accessory that epitomized the coastal grandmother trend: a black and white floral crochet bucket hat . Meanwhile, a blue quilted jacket was slung under one arm, and a black Bulgari tote with a silk scarf tied around the handle was underneath the other. Anne's dark hair was worn down and styled straight, and she seemingly went makeup-free beneath her oversized square sunglasses.

This week, Anne made her Cannes debut to promote her new film Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age drama about growing up in Queens in the 1980s. Hathaway stars as Esther Graff, a Jewish mother, and during a press conference for the film, she said it was "honor" to take on the role. "My mother-in-law, who passed away recently, was simply the greatest Jewish mother I've ever seen. Her legacy influences my life in profound ways that I am truly, truly grateful for," she shared. "The hand of a Jewish mother will guide the rest of my life, if I have done one thing and it is to capture that love, I honestly won't even attempt to put it into words."