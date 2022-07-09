Anne Hathaway Takes Barbiecore to the Extreme in a Sparkly Pink Minidress and Ankle-Breaking Platforms

Barbiecore, dressing up like everyone's favorite childhood doll, is everywhere this summer — from Megan Fox's fuchsia metallic two-piece set to the pink latex birthday minidress worn by Khloé Kardashian. And Anne Hathaway is the latest (and arguably the most unlikely) celebrity to hop on the hot pink trend.

While attending Valentino's haute couture fashion show in Rome on Friday, the actress stepped out in a Barbie-inspired look to end all other Barbie-inspired looks. Wearing a custom, sequined hot pink minidress with a mock neck and thigh-skimming hemline, Anne accessorized with a Barbie signature: a pair of the tallest, ankle-breaking platform heels known to woman, as well as a matching studded shoulder bag.

Her dark, shoulder-grazing hair was worn down in loose waves, while her glam featured rosy cheeks, a glossy pink lip, and glowing skin.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Anne has tested out the Barbie trend. Back in May, during the Cannes Film Festival, Anne wore Valentino's signature shade of hot pink dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" in the form of a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a round sculptural neckline, paired with the fashion house's Garavani platforms again — though, this time they were slightly hidden beneath her wide-leg pants.