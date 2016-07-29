15 Times Anne Hathaway Looked Like a Princess IRL, in Honor of The Princess Diaries' 15th Anniversary

It’s been 15 years since Anne Hathaway made her film debut as awkward teen-turned-stylish royal Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. And while her onscreen transformation in the film still thrills us to this day, it's the evolution of Hathaway’s real-life style that truly keeps us on our toes. The star has hit the red carpet in a number of memorable gowns over the years—and she’s often looked downright regal doing it. So in honor of The Princess Diaries’ anniversary, we’ve rounded up 15 of Hathaway's most crown-worthy looks. Scroll down to check them out.

2013

In a pale pink Prada column gown with a backwards-draped Tiffany & Co. necklace at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

2013

In a sheer-paneled Giambattista Valli Couture gown at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

2011

In a ruffled white Valentino gown (plus flower crown!) at The White Fairy Tale Love Ball in Crespieres, France.

2011

In a scarlet Valentino bustle gown at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.

2011

In an embellished red Atelier Versace gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood.

2010

In a glittering nude Valentino gown that looked like it was straight out of a fairy tale at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit in New York City.

2009

In a textured tulle Oscar de la Renta dress at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York City.

2009

In an iridescent Armani Privé mermaid gown at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood.

2009

In a royal blue embroidered Armani Privé gown at the 66th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

2008

In an asymmetrical Atelier Versace gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married in Venice, Italy.

2007

In a black-and-white Valentino gown at the 79th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. Double the bows, double the fun.

2006

In a flowing Alberta Ferretti gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in Venice, Italy.

2006

In a yellow Prada dress that majorly channels Disney Princess Belle at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in Los Angeles.

2005

In a Champagne-colored chiffon gown at the "Children and Art" Honoring Stephen Sondheim's 75th Birthday show in New York City.

2004

In a sparkling Roberto Cavalli gown at the designer's preview gala for the Metropolitan Museum's "WILD: Fashion Untame" exhibit in New York City.

