Anne Hathaway Gets in Formation, Bows Down to Beyoncé on Instagram

Getty Images
Brandi Fowler
Apr 27, 2016 @ 7:15 pm

Anne Hathaway has no problem sharing her love for Beyoncé with the world (can you blame her?). Just a couple of days after Queen Bey nearly broke the Internet with the release of her epic Lemonade visual album, the Oscar winning-thesp hit Instagram to pay tribute to the songstress and her much talked about new music.

In a video clip, Hathaway can be seen with a straight face in shades and a printed navy and white top as Beyoncé's "Halo" plays in the background. As she takes a deep breath, she reveals a 'B' on her palm, bows down repeatedly, then makes a motion that her mind is blown. "Respect beyond respect. @Beyonce just changed so many games. Queen just became an Empress. Chills all over. #LEMONADE," the new mom captioned it, adding a ton of lemon and yellow heart emoticons.

RELATED: See Every Single Look from Beyonce's Visual Album Lemonade

Hathaway, who proved she's a member of the Beyhive, is just one of many stars who swooned over Beyoncé's Lemonade, like Reese Witherspoon, who named the singer her "Monday Muse" on Instagram this week, captioning a photo of her, "Gotta love @beyonce's constant creative drive and fearlessness...#Lemonade." Totally agreed.

Gotta love @beyonce's constant creative drive and fearlessness...🍋🐝 #Lemonade @hbo #MondayMuse

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!