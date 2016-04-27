Anne Hathaway Gets in Formation, Bows Down to Beyoncé on Instagram

Anne Hathaway has no problem sharing her love for Beyoncé with the world (can you blame her?). Just a couple of days after Queen Bey nearly broke the Internet with the release of her epic Lemonade visual album, the Oscar winning-thesp hit Instagram to pay tribute to the songstress and her much talked about new music.

Respect beyond respect. @Beyonce just changed so many games. Queen just became an Empress. Chills all over. #LEMONADE 🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋 A video posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Apr 26, 2016 at 11:16pm PDT

In a video clip, Hathaway can be seen with a straight face in shades and a printed navy and white top as Beyoncé's "Halo" plays in the background. As she takes a deep breath, she reveals a 'B' on her palm, bows down repeatedly, then makes a motion that her mind is blown. "Respect beyond respect. @Beyonce just changed so many games. Queen just became an Empress. Chills all over. #LEMONADE," the new mom captioned it, adding a ton of lemon and yellow heart emoticons.

Hathaway, who proved she's a member of the Beyhive, is just one of many stars who swooned over Beyoncé's Lemonade, like Reese Witherspoon, who named the singer her "Monday Muse" on Instagram this week, captioning a photo of her, "Gotta love @beyonce's constant creative drive and fearlessness...#Lemonade." Totally agreed.