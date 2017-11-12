7 Times Birthday Girl Anne Hathaway Played with Our Emotions—and We Loved Her for It

There's no denying that Anne Hathaway is a very talented actress, and today, she's celebrating her 35th birthday. In honor of the momentous occasion we're taking a look back at all the times she made us ugly cry, from her show stopping on-screen performances, to her tear-jerking Oscar's acceptance speech. She made us weep like children, and we absolutely love her for it.

Hathaway made her major break in Hollywood with the beloved movie, Princess Diaries back in 2001, as the now-legendary Mia Thermopolis, bringing new meaning to the phrase, SHUT UP. She continued to build her impressive resume with a steady stream of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed films like Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Rachel Getting Married (2008), Les Misérables (2012), Interstellar (2014), The Intern (2015), and Colossal (2016).

VIDEO: Our Favorite Anne Hathaway Beauty Moments

Hathaway recently wrapped shooting Ocean's 8, an all-female spin-off of the classic Ocean's trilogy, alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling—aka the dream team.

Happy birthday to the Hollywood mainstay! Take a look at her most tear-jerking moments, on and off the screen, below.