whitelogo
whitelogo
AnnaSophia Robb
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
AnnaSophia Robb
Celebrity
16 Young Celebrities Who Are First-Time Voters This Election Day
Oct 10, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Horsing Around! Here's How Celebrities Watched the 2016 Kentucky Derby
May 08, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Gorgeous Gowns, Amazing Shoes, and Kate Bosworth: Watch Our #InStyleEditorDiaries Video Recap from #NYFW
Feb 19, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Fashion Week
11 Celebrity Instagrams from the Front Rows at #NYFW
Feb 10, 2014 @ 2:56 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Diane von Furstenberg
Feb 09, 2014 @ 10:30 pm
Fashion Week
The Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show 2014: Celebrities Walk for a Cause!
Feb 07, 2014 @ 3:57 pm
Celebrity
Lollapalooza Celebrity Fashion: Lana Del Rey, AnnaSophia Robb and More
Aug 05, 2013 @ 3:24 pm
Most Recent
Red Carpet
Young Hollywood Awards 2013 Fashion: Holland Roden, AnnaSophia Robb, Crystal Reed and More
Aug 02, 2013 @ 3:24 pm
Beauty
Warm Weather Hair Idea: AnnaSophia Robb's Braided Updo
Jun 27, 2013 @ 4:17 pm
Celebrity
Movie Premiere Weekend! See Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, and More
Jun 24, 2013 @ 2:00 pm
Fashion
Pick Your Five Favorite Outifts Of the Week!
Jun 07, 2013 @ 5:32 pm
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore!
Jun 06, 2013 @ 10:10 am
Celebrity
This Is How CW Stars Party! See AnnaSophia Robb, Nina Dobrev, and More
May 17, 2013 @ 3:30 pm
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Quotes: The Best Beauty Advice Celebrities Got From Their Moms
May 10, 2013 @ 10:30 am
Makeup
Launch You'll Love: David Boreanaz and Wife Jaime Release Chrome Girl Nail Polish
Apr 30, 2013 @ 4:05 pm
Coachella
Coachella Begins! See Diane Kruger, Katy Perry, and More Stars
Apr 15, 2013 @ 4:30 pm
TV Shows
How AnnaSophia Robb’s Life Has Changed Since Playing Young Carrie Bradshaw
Mar 05, 2013 @ 7:30 am
TV Shows
Carrie Bradshaw Receives Her First Pair of Manolo Blahnik Heels Tonight on
The Carrie Diaires
Mar 04, 2013 @ 12:34 pm
Jewelry
The Carrie Diaries: AnnaSophia Robb Wears Her Carrie Necklace Off-Set, Too
Feb 05, 2013 @ 4:30 pm
Makeup
Found It! AnnaSophia Robb's Cherry Red Lipstick
Jan 30, 2013 @ 3:46 pm
TV Shows
Watch the Series Premiere of The Carrie Diaries Tonight!
Jan 14, 2013 @ 4:58 pm
Makeup
Found It! AnnaSophia Robb's Favorite Mascara
Jan 09, 2013 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
The Carrie Diaries Fashion: Exclusive First Look
Dec 19, 2012 @ 9:45 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!