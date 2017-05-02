whitelogo
Anna Paquin
Celebrity
Anna Paquin
Celebrity
A Complete Ranking of the Best Superhero Hair of All-Time
May 02, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
The 10 Most Wonderfully '90s Moments From
She’s All That
Jan 27, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
TV Shows
This Is Why You Need to Watch the
Roots
Remake Tonight
May 30, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Most Recent
Oscars
Get the Recipe for the Appetizer Elton John Serves Every Year at His Oscar Viewing Party
Feb 20, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
TV Shows
True Blood's Stephen Moyer Turns 46!
Oct 11, 2014 @ 8:03 am
Hair Color
Kesha Joins the Hottest Hair Color Trend of the Summer—and You Can Too!
Jul 24, 2014 @ 1:32 pm
TV Shows
Missing Comic-Con? Here Are 15 Celebs to Follow for Your Dose of the Action
Jul 24, 2014 @ 10:03 am
Most Recent
Hair Color
Rita Ora Debuts Blue and Purple Dip-Dyed Extensions
Jul 22, 2014 @ 3:18 pm
Hair Color
Anna Paquin Debuts Purple Mermaid-Inspired Hair
Jul 17, 2014 @ 12:45 pm
Oscars
From the Archives: Where Oscar Winners Stash Their Statues
Feb 25, 2014 @ 12:46 pm
Comic Con
Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock and More Heat Up Comic-Con 2013
Jul 22, 2013 @ 5:49 pm
Health & Fitness
True Blood
Star Anna Paquin's Trick to Getting Her Body After Twins Is...
Jun 15, 2013 @ 2:00 pm
Oscars
Oscars Parties: The Help Stars Reunite at Women in Film, and More!
Feb 23, 2013 @ 11:15 pm
TV Shows
The Week's Parties Wrap-Up: Anna Paquin Fêtes Tom Ford with Stephen Moyer, More!
Feb 22, 2013 @ 12:08 pm
TV Shows
Happy 30th Birthday, Anna Paquin! Get Her True Blood Hairstyle
Jul 24, 2012 @ 11:55 am
Comic Con
True Blood Star Anna Paquin: See Her Transformation!
Jul 16, 2012 @ 4:15 pm
TV Shows
10 Epic TV Love Triangles: The Vampire Diaries and Beyond
May 10, 2012 @ 11:30 am
TV Shows
Baby News: Anna Paquin Is Pregnant
Apr 18, 2012 @ 10:40 am
Celebrity
The True Blood Love Triangle Returns and More!
Jun 22, 2011 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
Vampire Girlfriends: Are You Like Bella, Elena, Sookie, or Buffy?
Jun 20, 2011 @ 10:30 am
TV Shows
New Designer Bags Inspired by True Blood!
May 09, 2011 @ 5:20 pm
Awards & Events
The White House Correspondents' Dinner: What the Celebs Wore!
May 02, 2011 @ 11:22 am
Celebrity
Sunglasses Shopping: Inspired by Celebrity Shades
Apr 20, 2011 @ 9:40 am
