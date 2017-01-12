Holy Jingle Bells, Anna Kendrick May Play a Female Santa Claus

It may only be Jan. 12, but Christmas has come early with this casting news: Anna Kendrick is in talks to play a female Santa Claus in a new Disney movie, Variety reports.

The upcoming film, which is currently titled Nicole, revolves around Santa's daughter, who is forced into the family business when her father retires and her brother gets cold feet before his first Christmas Eve flight. Marc Lawrence, who wrote Miss Congeniality, will serve as both writer and director.

Between her jolly personality and affinity for unconventional roles, Kendrick definitely fits the bill. Plus, she's an overachiever in her own right: Surely someone who produced both a memoir and five movies in 2016 alone knows a thing or two about meeting deadlines.

While we're so on board for this casting, we must acknowledge that Kendrick isn't a shoo-in just yet, so we've rounded up five more stars who would also (jingle bell) rock the part.