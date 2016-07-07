10 Looks That Prove Anna Kendrick Is as Stylish as She Is Hilarious

Is there anything that Anna Kendrick can’t do? The 30-year-old star has a Pitch Perfect singing voice, the raw talent to act in both critically-acclaimed dramas (Up in the Air) and raunchy comedies (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), a buzzy collection of essays coming out in November, and oh yeah, she pretty much kills it every time she steps out on the red carpet.

“Anna is always game to try something new, especially when it comes to fashion,” says stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who helps Kendrick get camera-ready. Lately, that means mixing her go-to streamlined silhouettes with texture, in the form of paillettes from Altuzarra’s pre-fall collection, or playful patterns, like a red, white, and blue arrow print dress she chose from Marc Jacobs’s spring show.

And then there are the times when she wants to go completely off the fashion script, like at last year’s Grammys. Eschewing the night's showy and sparkly norm, Kendrick arrived in a power suit by Band of Outsiders. “She knew that Grammys fashion can get pretty wild, so she wanted to do something sleek and different,” says Ehrlich, who adds that the look had a Helmut Newton feel. “That night, she showed that suits can be sexy, too.”

It seems designers are taking notice as well. Thakoon Panichgul worked closely with the star and her stylist to dream up one of her most memorable looks, the custom coral silk georgette and chiffon halter neck gown that she wore to the 2015 Academy Awards. “It was simple and youthful, which is the combination that I love to do for a serious red carpet like the Oscars,” says Panichgul. “On Anna it looked light and modern, but also timeless.”

Scroll down to see Kendrick’s 10 best red carpet looks of all-time. And check out her latest film, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, in theaters this Friday, July 8.

Thakoon, 2015

Before she took the Oscars stage as her Into the Woods character, Cinderella, Kendrick had a fairy-tale experience of her own in this custom Thakoon gown featuring a Norman Silverman Diamonds collar worth $563,000. “It is classic Hollywood glamour, but the color makes it fresh and youthful,” says Thakoon Panichgul.

Narciso Rodriguez, 2015

“The embroidery was inspired by maharaja embellishment but interpreted in a graphic, new way,” says designer Narciso Rodriguez of the dress the actress paired with Stuart Weitzman sandals. “Anna looked effortlessly cool.”

Band of Outsiders, 2015

For the Grammys, the star wanted to wear something that was sexy in an unconventional way. “We tried on a ton of suits in both black and white before we found this Band of Outsiders one,” says Kendrick’s stylist Cristina Ehrlich. “It takes a village,” grammed Kendrick as she got ready that day.

Stella McCartney, 2015

“The Pitch Perfect 2 première was a wow moment for Anna,” notes her stylist. “This Stella McCartney gown is elegant in its simplicity. And even though it has a cutout, it doesn’t look like one of those trendy dresses.”
 

Monique Lhuillier, 2015

“It looked like she was floating down the red carpet,” says Monique Lhuillier of Kendrick, who wore the designer’s full-skirted tulle ball gown (with Fred Leighton ruby earrings) to the Golden Globes. “I didn’t want to take this one off,” the 30-year-old later said.

Victoria Beckham, 2014

“This look will stand the test of time,” says Ehrlich of this Victoria Beckham dress paired with a clutch and shoes by Christian Louboutin. “It doesn’t have any bells or whistles, but it’s a beautifully made garment in a beautiful color.”

KaufmanFranco, 2014

The peekaboo panels and open-back design on this KaufmanFranco creation amazed the actress. “My premiere dress defied the laws of physics,” she said on Instagram. “@kaufmanfranco you are using some kind of black magic.”

Atelier Versace, 2014

Shortly after she turned heads on the Oscars red carpet in this curve-hugging Atelier Versace gown, Kendrick grammed a shot of herself indulging in a burger at one of the parties.

Altuzarra, 2016

“Anna really likes to mix it up right now,” says Kendrick’s stylist. “The silhouette of this Altuzarra look has a cool flapper-girl vibe that we love, and the layers of paillettes make it eye-catching.”

Marc Jacobs, 2016

Kendrick channeled the élan of the French Riviera for a busy day in Cannes, which included a boat ride on the Mediterranean and a duet with her Trolls co-star Justin Timberlake. Her cap-sleeve Marc Jacobs dress with Soebedar pumps and an M2Malletier top-handle bag epitomized nautical chic.

