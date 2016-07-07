10 Looks That Prove Anna Kendrick Is as Stylish as She Is Hilarious

Is there anything that Anna Kendrick can’t do? The 30-year-old star has a Pitch Perfect singing voice, the raw talent to act in both critically-acclaimed dramas (Up in the Air) and raunchy comedies (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), a buzzy collection of essays coming out in November, and oh yeah, she pretty much kills it every time she steps out on the red carpet.

“Anna is always game to try something new, especially when it comes to fashion,” says stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who helps Kendrick get camera-ready. Lately, that means mixing her go-to streamlined silhouettes with texture, in the form of paillettes from Altuzarra’s pre-fall collection, or playful patterns, like a red, white, and blue arrow print dress she chose from Marc Jacobs’s spring show.

And then there are the times when she wants to go completely off the fashion script, like at last year’s Grammys. Eschewing the night's showy and sparkly norm, Kendrick arrived in a power suit by Band of Outsiders. “She knew that Grammys fashion can get pretty wild, so she wanted to do something sleek and different,” says Ehrlich, who adds that the look had a Helmut Newton feel. “That night, she showed that suits can be sexy, too.”

It seems designers are taking notice as well. Thakoon Panichgul worked closely with the star and her stylist to dream up one of her most memorable looks, the custom coral silk georgette and chiffon halter neck gown that she wore to the 2015 Academy Awards. “It was simple and youthful, which is the combination that I love to do for a serious red carpet like the Oscars,” says Panichgul. “On Anna it looked light and modern, but also timeless.”

