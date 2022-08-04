TBT: Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Both Had Food Poisoning on Their Wedding Day

Who: Actress, producer, and podcaster Anna Faris, 45, and actor Chris Pratt, 43.

How They Met: In 2007, the former couple met on the set of the movie Take Me Home Tonight, in which they played love interests Wendy Franklin and Kyle Masterson. At the time, Faris was married to her first husband, Ben Indra, but a month into filming, they split and she and Pratt grew closer.

"When I first met Chris, I was constantly looking for proof that he was not as great as he seemed," Faris wrote in her book Unqualified. "You might think that, fresh off an almost decade-long relationship, I would be hesitant to move on to the next, but I couldn't have fallen more headfirst into my feelings for Chris." Pratt was also head over heels for Faris. According to Esquire, Faris called to tell Pratt she was leaving her husband, and at that moment, he decided he was going to marry her.

And he did. Two years after they first met, Anna and Chris jetted off to Bali for a vacation and returned as husband and wife.

The wedding wasn't exactly your typical fairytale. Pratt and Faris both were sick with food poisoning and decided to get married on a whim while skimming the room service menu for something to eat. "We were in Bali suffering from food poisoning — the really rough kind, you know, sharing the toilet," Faris told the Independent in 2014.

"I was looking for chicken broth on the room service menu and saw the hotel also did weddings. While still feverish, Chris said, 'Let's do it,'" she said. "So the staff found us some traditional Balinese clothes and a local priest. We had no idea what was going on, but we came back married."

Three years later, they welcomed their first child together, a son, Jack, who is now 12 years old.

Why We Loved Them: Whenever Faris and Pratt were together — chances were, they were laughing. It makes sense. Anna is hysterical, and Chris has had a few of his own funny moments on and off the screen. From prom poses on the red carpet to playing pranks on national television, there's no doubt that these two had met their comedic match in one another.

When They Peaked: The time they cracked up on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Zero Dark Thirty for seemingly no reason at all.

The Breakup: On August 6, 2017, Anna and Chris announced they were separating after eight years of marriage via a joint statement on Facebook. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt wrote on behalf of himself and Faris. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

It continued, "Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together, and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Following their split, Anna and Chris remained close. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still," Faris told People two months after the breakup. "We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter." She added, "Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."

Chris agreed, and admitted that while getting a divorce wasn't the most "ideal" situation, they are still "kind to one another."

The former couple's divorce, which was finalized in October 2018, might've been the most amicable in Hollywood history. They agreed to joint custody, no spousal or child support, and share a joint bank account for Jack's expenses.

Where They Are Now: ​Faris is married to cinematographer Michael Barrett. They began dating a month after Faris separated from Pratt, and met on the set of her movie Overboard. In 2021, the two eloped at a courthouse in Washington state.

Since her divorce from Pratt, Faris has kept busy with her role as single mother Christy Plunkett on the Emmy-winning TV show Mom. And while the series finale aired last year, Faris has more projects in the works. She also is the host of the weekly podcast Unqualified, in which she seeks relationship advice from "unqualified Hollywood types" in each episode.

The summer before Pratt and Faris's divorce was finalized, the actor met his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. They were set up by Katherine's famous mom Maria Shriver, and three years into their marriage, they became parents to two daughters — Lyla Maria, 1, and two-month-old Eloise Christina.

Last month, Pratt reprised his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion as part of the Jurassic Park franchise. He will also star in the action-comedy Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth on July 8.

