Anna Faris Says "Competitiveness" Contributed to Her and Chris Pratt's Divorce
And it was also part of the reason why her first marriage didn't work out.
Back in 2017, when Anna Faris announced that she and her then-husband, Chris Pratt were separating, the two didn't offer a specific reason. However, on the most recent episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Faris spoke with Gwyneth Paltrow about the real reason that the marriage didn't work out. Faris explained that it came down to being competitive — and that it was also part of the reason why her first marriage to Ben Indra also didn't work out.
"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris said. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."
She told Paltrow that she's learned from both relationships and hopes that she's grown to recognize why those two marriages didn't work out.
"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," she added. "And I hope I've grown from that."
Pratt and Faris's announcement was straightforward, simply stating that they were "legally separating."
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," it read. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."
Faris and Indra were married from 2004 to 2008. She married Pratt in 2009 and the two officially filed for divorce in 2018. They share a son, Jack. Faris is currently engaged to Michael Barrett, a cinematographer that she met on the set of Overboard. While she's open to getting married again, she explained to superstar divorce attorney Laura Wasser that she's not in any rush this time, since she's already been married — and divorced — before.
"I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship," she said during an appearance on Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks!, according to People. "But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system."