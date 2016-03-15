Anna Faris Learns How to Sexy Dance from Jenna Dewan Tatum

We didn't know these two were friends—but now that we do we really wish we could hang with them. Based on the dance skit Anna Farris and Jenna Dewan Tatum posted to Instagram, there's no holding them back when they're together.

Dewan Tatum is the latest guest on Faris's Unqualified podcast and both ladies shared a sneak preview of what they got up to while filming. It involves a hallway, a circular table, vertiginous heels, and some hilarious mock-sexy dance moves.

We all know Dewan Tatum knows a thing or two about seductive moves—not just thanks to Step Up, but she recently made one heck of a rival for her husband Channing Tatum's Magic Mike when she performed to Genuwine on Lip Sync Battle.

In the clip, she puts Faris through her paces and helps her perfect "getting low" as the actress croons the lyrics to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Things definitely get a little silly when Anna and I get together #Repost @unqualified ・・・ Behold Tuesday’s guest! The incredible @jennaldewan!! Needless to say @annafaris & Jenna got a little silly… Damn it’s going to be a great episode! A video posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 14, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

"Things definitely get a little silly when Anna and I get together," the 35-year-old captioned the video. Clearly. So when can we hang out, ladies?