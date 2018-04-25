whitelogo
Lifestyle
How to Consciously Uncouple Like a Celebrity
Apr 25, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Anna Faris Reacts to Chris Pratt’s Comment About Divorce
Apr 20, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Chris Pratt Finally Opens Up About His Relationship with Anna Faris Post-Divorce
Apr 18, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Why Anna Faris Blames Herself for Getting Her Son Jack Rejected from a Potential Private School
Apr 14, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Anna Faris Explains Why She Got a Boob Job Right After Her Divorce
Apr 10, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Anna Faris May Be Swearing Off Marriage for Good After Divorcing Chris Pratt
Mar 26, 2018 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Olivia Munn Squashes Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris
Jan 22, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Home Tours
Anna Faris Puts Her House on the Market Following Chris Pratt Split—Take a Tour
Jan 19, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
How Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Are Raising Their Son Since Filing for Divorce
Jan 17, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Anna Faris Officiated a Wedding While Wearing UGGs
Dec 30, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Anna Faris Goes House Hunting After Filing for Divorce from Chris Pratt
Dec 06, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Chris Pratt Officially Files for Divorce from Anna Faris
Dec 01, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Happy 41st Birthday, Anna Faris! Gush Over 12 of Her Sweetest Family Moments
Nov 29, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Thanksgiving
24 Things to Do While You're Stuck in Transit on Your Way to Thanksgiving
Nov 21, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Anna Faris and Her Hot New Boyfriend Are Already Taking Romantic Trips Together
Nov 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Anna Faris Reveals the Little White Lie That Got Her into Huge Trouble
Nov 09, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Anna Faris Reveals How She Dealt with Jealousy of Chris Pratt's Romance ... with Chris Evans
Oct 26, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Anna Faris Says She Doesn’t Believe in Closure After Split from Chris Pratt
Oct 25, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Anna Faris Gets Real About Rumors That Ex Chris Pratt and J.Law Had an Affair
Oct 24, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Books
Anna Faris Gushing Over Chris Pratt in New Memoir Will Break Your Heart All Over Again
Oct 24, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Anna Faris Says a Male Director Sexually Harassed Her on Set
Oct 24, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Anna Faris Is Dating Again After Split from Chris Pratt
Oct 19, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Thanksgiving
19 of the All-Time Greatest Celebrity Quotes About Thanksgiving
Oct 18, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
