Angie Harmon's Sweet Shower

1 of 4 Stefanie Keenan

Mommy To Be Take Three

To celebrate the impending arrival of baby number 3, Angie Harmon's best gal pals threw her a sweet and simple baby shower at a private home in Los Angeles. After an elegant lunch catered by L.A.'s SALT, the ladies indulged in sugary treats from Sweet Lady Jane and Dylan's Candy Bar while trying to guess the sex of the baby-to-be, but the guest of honor's lips were sealed.



-Karen Levy and Bronwyn Barnes