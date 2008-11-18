Angie Harmon's Sweet Shower

To celebrate the impending arrival of baby number 3, Angie Harmon's best gal pals threw her a sweet and simple baby shower at a private home in Los Angeles. After an elegant lunch catered by L.A.'s SALT, the ladies indulged in sugary treats from Sweet Lady Jane and Dylan's Candy Bar while trying to guess the sex of the baby-to-be, but the guest of honor's lips were sealed.
-Karen Levy and Bronwyn Barnes
Stefanie Keenan
Girl Talk
Among the guests at the afternoon affair-hosted by Jamie Tish and Jill Eistenstadt-Chayet-were member of what Harmon called her "extended L.A. family," including Lori Loughlin and Holly Robinson Peete.
Stefanie Keenan
Guessing Game
Harmon's husband, Jason Sehorn, made a surprise appearance at the shower, but the couple managed to keep a lid on the big secret-the sex of the baby. Harmon even used her wardrobe-a navy Dior dress embellished with a pink and lavender jeweled neckline-to keep everyone guessing. Guests played along, bringing along unisex gifts from Bel Bambini, Tiffany & Co. and The Gap,
Stefanie Keenan
Gift Bag
In addition to swaddle sets, Baby Luxe Silky onsies and eco-cotton receiving blankets, Harmon also received some grown up gifts, including a monogrammed tote from Shoots and Ladders, a Nuddle Blanket and a Belly Bandit to help Harmon get back into shape post-pregnancy.
Stefanie Keenan
Mommy To Be Take Three
