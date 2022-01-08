Fans Think The Weeknd's New Song Is About Him Dating Angelina Jolie

For months, the internet has been trying to figure out whether or not Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are a couple, and it appears as if they've finally got their answer — thanks to the lyrics of the musician's new song.

On Friday, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, and one track in particular has everyone talking. In the song, "Here We Go…Again," the 31-year-old seemingly confirmed his rumored relationship with Jolie and dissed his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's new art director boyfriend, Marc Kalman, all within the same breath.

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

He began with Bella, singing, "Your girlfriend's tryna pair you with somebody more famous / But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless / Someone to take your pictures and frame it." Next up, came the verses that fans are convinced are about Angelina: "And my new girl, she a movie star / My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell / But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts / 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I'd never fall / But here we go again."

Naturally, the "movie star" in this scenario is Angelina — at least according to Twitter.

"The Weeknd says his girls a movie star so he's really dating Angelina Jolie then??" wrote one user, while another listener added, 'my new girl, she a movie star' me: ang—angelina jolie?" A third also came to the same conclusion, tweeting: "When the weeknd said 'my new girl she a movie star' the only person i could think of is ANGELINA JOLIE."

Jolie and The Weeknd had been spotted a few times having dinner together in Los Angeles over the summer, but sources said they were just friends. "They are not dating," an insider previously told E! News. "They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with. They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."