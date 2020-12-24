Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller's Wedding Involved Blood and Rubber
"We both proposed to each other"
Who: Actor, humanitarian, mother of six, and United Nations Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, 45; and British-American actor and star of Trainspotting Jonny Lee Miller, 48
How They Met: Right after his breakout role in Trainspotting, Miller would star alongside Jolie (pre-Lara Croft and Girl, Interrupted) in 1995's Hackers. Six months after they met, they got married. The only guests in attendance were her mother and one of his pals. She wore a pair of black rubber pants and a T-shirt with Miller's name written on it — in her own blood.
"It's your husband. You're about to marry him," she told The New York Times. "You can sacrifice a little to make it really special."
It was the first marriage for both of them. She was 20 and he was 22.
"We both proposed to each other and both had questions to ask. I wondered if we should stay engaged for a while since he was going to be in Britain and I would stay in LA. But we went for a quick wedding," she told The Sun. "I went in black leather pants. I had pants with a zipper that goes back to front. He stuck a veil on me at the last second and put a garter on the pants."
Why We Loved Them: Blood aside, the relationship seemed fitting for two actors on the rise. However, it could be what came after the relationship that makes us love them. Years after their divorce in 1999, Miller and Jolie are still on good terms and only have nice things to say about each other.
"There are no regrets and no bitterness," Miller said in an interview, according to Heavy.com. "Marriage was something that didn’t work out, and I had to make the decision sooner or later. I decided to make it sooner."
Miller showed up to Jolie's directorial debut, In The Land of Blood and Honey, back in 2011.
In an interview with Hello!, Jolie said that when she thinks about Hackers and Miller, all the memories are good ones.
"Well, oddly, love. That’s where I met Jonny, who is still a great friend," she said. "So I think of him when I think of that. Although, I'm sure the movie looks so ancient now, but we had a lot of fun making that."
"Yeah — we're still friends," Miller told the Brampton Guardian of their relationship "We were both completely unknown. Angie wasn't ... it was pre all that."
When They Peaked: The wild stories about their bloody wedding. With just a few years of marriage, there's not much that can eclipse the idea of Jolie writing her lover's name in blood to embellish a T-shirt.
The Breakup: The couple separated after a year of marriage and ultimately filed for divorce in '99. But clearly, there are no hard feelings. When they're asked about each other, the two continue to stay cordial and complimentary.
"Yeah — we're still friends," Miller told Stuff in '17. "That's all you're getting."
Where They Are Now: After their divorce, Jolie went on to marry Billy Bob Thornton and then, most famously, Brad Pitt. She is set to release a book Know Your Rights (And Claim Them), with Amnesty international.
As for Miler, he went on to marry Michele Hicks in 2008.