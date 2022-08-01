Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt Is Heading to College

It's no secret that Angelina Jolie is a proud mom (given the countless red carpet events she has brought her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's kids to), although, it is a rarity for the actress and philanthropist to post family photos to Instagram. On Sunday, Jolie shared a photo of her 17-year-old daughter with a group of new friends at Spelman College, where she'll be attending this fall.

In the snap, the eldest daughter posed in blue jeans and a white T-shirt alongside five other girls in front of balloons, trees, and a green backdrop.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the actress wrote alongside the photo, commemorating an exciting time in her daughter's life. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie and Pitt also share five other kids: twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20. But Jolie and Zahara appear to have a special bond and share a love of activism.

In December, the mother-daughter duo visited Washington, D.C., to meet with stakeholders and leaders to promote the Violence Against Women Act. She marked the trip with an Instagram post writing, "Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children's health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors."