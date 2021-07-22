Angelina Jolie Elevated a Simple White T-Shirt With High-Waisted Pants and Stiletto Pumps
Queen of elegant basics.
Angelina Jolie, proprietor of the simple white tee, has done it again.
Jolie was photographed in Paris this week, shopping with two of her children, Pax and Zahara. She paired a simple white t-shirt with high-waisted, wide-legged beige trousers (hello, ice cream cone dressing) and a handbag. She also accessorized with a minimalist gold bracelet and, of course, a protective face mask.
Whether she's wearing a white tee with a gray skirt or a beige suit, Jolie is a master of elevated basics.
And when she's not turning the streets of Paris into her own personal runway, she's dressing up in an entirely different way — for a good cause. On Wednesday, she was photographed in a full beekeeping uniform, handing out diplomas to graduates of the French Apidology Observatory as part of the "Women for Bees" project.
Jolie partnered with Guerlain, UNESCO, and the Observatoire Français d'Apidologie for the project, which trains and supports female beekeeper-entrepreneurs around the world.
Minimal white shirts, beekeeping outfits, and even smokejumper uniforms — is there anything she can't pull off?