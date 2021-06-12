Angelina Jolie Elevated Her Airport Style with a Chic Trench Coat
Her NYC birthday trip has officially come to a close.
Leave it to Angelina Jolie to turn dressing for the airport into an art form. While most choose a cozy sweatsuit or leggings for comfort, Jolie's travel uniform takes things to the next level.
After jetting off to New York City for her birthday, the actress closed out her celebratory trip in style. On Friday, Jolie was spotted at John F. Kennedy airport, wearing a chic yet practical outfit for the plane. Pairing a black billowy maxi dress (seemingly the same one she wore to the Brooklyn Museum earlier this week) underneath a classic beige trench coat that cinched at her waist, Jolie carried a monogrammed tote and a Louis Vuitton rolling bag through security.
She accessorized with a black face mask and nude Salvatore Ferragamo slides.
This week, Jolie was joined by her six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - in the Big Apple for her 46th birthday. During the family trip, Angelina visited two major NYC institutions: Gray's Papaya for a hot dog and the Brooklyn Museum. For both outings, she wore low-key looks in her go-to neutral palette.
Though, before that, she briefly ditched her monochromatic wardrobe for a bright yellow, summer-ready dress while grabbing dinner at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles on her actual birthday.