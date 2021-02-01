Angelina Jolie Revealed She Lives Five Minutes Away From Brad Pitt
The actress opened up about motherhood, aging, and life during the pandemic.
Angelina Jolie is British Vogue's newest cover star.
The actress, who is usually reserved about her personal life, opened up to Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful about everything from motherhood to fast fashion and aging.
After discussing the different ways her children have been dealing with the pandemic, Jolie was asked what a typical day looks like at home. "Well, I was never very good at sitting still," she mused.
"Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all."
She also mentioned that it's been a hard couple of years for her family, (seemingly following her very public divorce from Brad Pitt). When asked if she was in a "happy stage," Jolie replied, "The past few years have been pretty hard. I've been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."
The actress, who is 45, clarified that she has been feeling more comfortable as she ages. "I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger," she said.
In the interview, Jolie also said she lives in a house close to Pitt, telling Enninful she wanted their children to near their father.
"I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away," she said.
The house also happens to be the former estate of Cecil B. DeMille, which she said made her feel "a little pressure moving in."
"Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out," she added. "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time."
Jolie also opened up about her classic style — which typically involves a monochromatic outfit and a Valentino bag — telling the outlet, "I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don't change things often, you know? That's one of my things."
She also added that her quality pieces are a small way to be more sustainable and ethical when it comes to her fashion choices. "We're all trying to figure out what the best way is, but I imagine there'll be more and more regulations, and I think that's the best thing that can happen. Because even a thoughtful consumer can be conned by a good promotion of something that is not in fact good, right?" she asked.