Angelina Jolie Sold a Gift From Brad Pitt for $11.5 Million
The power that this has.
There's getting rid of your ex's stuff after a breakup, and then there's Angelina Jolie selling a gift reportedly given to her by Brad Pitt, for a cool $11.5 million.
The Art Newspaper reports that Jolie sold a rare painting by Winston Churchill, titled "Tower of Koutoubia Mosque," at a London art auction on Monday for £8.3 million ($11.5 million U.S.). According to a press release from Christie's, the painting, which is of a sunset over Marrakech, and was given to Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943 as a birthday gift.
Page Six reports that the painting was a gift to Jolie from Pitt, who bought it for $2.95 million in 2011 from a New Orleans antique dealer, M.S. Rau. Over the years, the former couple amassed an impressive art collection together.
According to BBC, the recent sale price was almost four times the top pre-sale estimate and beat the previous record for a Churchill painting, which was just under £1.8m.
Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 and split in 2016, and became legally single in 2019 as they continue to finalize their divorce.
"I separated for the well-being of my family," she told Vogue India about the divorce, adding: "It was the right decision."
"I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," Jolie continued. "In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."
Last month, Jolie revealed that she lives in a house close to Pitt so that their kids could be near their father.
"I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away," she said at the time.