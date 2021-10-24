Angelina Jolie Demonstrated the Power of the LBD on the Red Carpet

The red carpet isn't just about plunging necklines, thigh-high slits, and cutouts. Just ask Angelina Jolie who proved the power of a classic LBD at the photocall for her new movie Eternals at the Rome Film Festival on Sunday.

Wearing a stunning yet simple off-the-shoulder black gown with a subtle slash up one sleeve, the actress brought the glamour to the daytime event. She paired the onyx maxi dress with a gold bracelet and cocktail ring, and sparkly drop earrings. Her hair was styled in bombshell waves tousled to the side, while a nude lip and black eyeliner added the finishing touches to her elegant look.

In the film, Jolie plays Thena, a very blonde sword-wielding superhero who forms weapons out of cosmic energy. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals also stars Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, and Kumail Nanjiani. "I love this cast, and that we all came together," Jolie told British Vogue about the role earlier this year. "I signed up to support Chloé's vision and Marvel's commitment to expand the way we see 'superheroes.' Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it's good crazy, I think."