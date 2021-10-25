Angelina Jolie Looked Like a Literal Goddess While Walking the Red Carpet with Her Daughters
Angelina Jolie turned her latest red carpet event into a family affair. On Sunday evening, the actress and her two daughters — Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15 — dressed up for the premiere of Eternals at the 2021 Rome Film Festival, and showcased their glamorous looks at the screening.
Jolie looked like a literal goddess in a custom Atelier Versace gown in slinky silver mesh fabric. The strapless dress was expertly molded to fit her body and featured ruching at the bust and waist. She accessorized with matching silver stud earrings, and wore her long hair pin straight and pulled away from her face.
Taking her movie star mom's lead, Zahara, for her part, slipped on a Grecian white halter gown with crisscrossing gold straps. Meanwhile, Shiloh opted for a chic LBD in an A-line silhouette — though, it was her neon yellow cheetah print sneakers that without a doubt stole the show.
Last week, Jolie was joined by Zahara and Shiloh once again on the red carpet at her new film's Los Angeles premiere. For the event, Zahara borrowed her mom's beaded Elie Saab dress from the 2014 Academy Awards, while Shiloh wore an asymmetrical version of Jolie's beige Gabriela Hearst dress that she first debuted in France this past July. Angelina was also joined by her other children at the event, and they also opted for vintage looks.
"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight of their outfits. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."