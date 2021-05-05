Angelina Jolie Revealed the Sweet Way Her Kids Make Her Cry on Mother's Day
"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day."
As a mom of six, you can imagine that Angelina Jolie has had her share of great Mother's Day celebrations.
In a new interview, the star of the upcoming Those Who Wish Me Dead said that her children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — always come through with sweet surprises that make her cry.
"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day," she told Extra. "The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something. It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… 'Oh, there she goes…'"
RELATED: Angelina Jolie Looks Unrecognizable with Blonde Hair in the First Look at Marvel's Eternals
Jolie also recently revealed that she's taken on more acting jobs of late (instead of directing) because of her "family situation."
"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," she said. "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."