Angelina Jolie Joked About Being Single in a New Interview
She "probably" has a "very long list" of dating dealbreakers.
Angelina Jolie has a sense of humor when it comes to the single life.
The actress was asked about her dating dealbreakers in a new interview with E! News, and joked about being picky when it comes to the people she dates.
"I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now," she laughed.
In the interview, Jolie also gushed about her six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — who she says are "very capable."
"Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK,'" she said. "We're such a team so I am very, very lucky. I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."
Jolie, who is promoting her film Those Who Wish Me Dead, also joked that she took on the action film to remind her kids that she's still a badass.
"It is funny. I haven't done action in about 10 years," she said. "I think it was more funny, thinking, 'what are you doing?'"
The actress recently discussed spending Mother's Day with her children, revealing that they always manage to put together sweet surprises that make her cry.
"The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," she said. "It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… 'Oh, there she goes…'"